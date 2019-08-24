In One of the More Exciting Games of the Weekend:Davie County Holds on, Beats Page 28-27

Davie County Holds on, Beats Page 28-27

Mocksville, NC

by DJ Wagner with GreensboroSports.com

In a game that looked like it would be over early in the fourth with Davie County (1-0, 0-0) building up a 28-7 lead with 6:04 to go in the game, Page (0-1, 0-0) came back with 20 straight points and had it not been for a missed 2 point conversion with just five seconds to go this outcome would have been completely different. Now let’s look at the game.

Page won the toss and deferred so they kicked off to Davie. The War Eagles drove straight down the field, including a pass from QB Nate Hampton to WR Jack Reynolds for 35-yards on third and eight. Hampton finished the drive with a 3-yard keeper for the TD, with the PAT it was 7-0 Davie County after a 9 play 68-yard drive. Between great defensive play and offensive mistakes from both teams that is where the score remained through the half. Page missed out on two different red zone opportunities in that time and no one could really finish any drives. At the half it was 7-0 Davie County.

Page got the ball to start the second half but Jaiel Melton fumbled the ball at the Page 35 and Gage Recktenwald returned it to the 15. It only took Davie County three plays to get it in the end zone with Josh Robinson carrying it in, the two-point conversion failed, so with 10:06 to go in the third quarter it was 13-0 Davie County. Both teams traded punts before Page drove down to the Davie 5, where on fourth and two QB Javondre’ Paige was incomplete to Isiaah Fisher-Smith turning the ball over on downs. Davie could do nothing with the ball and punted it back, and at the end of three quarters it was 13-0 Davie County in the lead.

In the fourth quarter it was fireworks as after only 13 points were scored in the first three quarters, 42 were scored in the fourth. Page finally got on the board with 11:01 to go as Paige connected with Tareek Smith from five yards out for the TD, the PAT was good, and it was 13-7 Davie County.

Both teams traded punts again before Davie County got the ball, it took one play for Taye Carney to carry the ball 52 yards for the TD, Carney also had the 2-point PAT run, to make it 21-7 with 8:07 to go. Page couldn’t do anything on their next drive and turned it over on downs and this time it was RB Josh Robinson on one play going 39 yards rush for a TD, the PAT was good, and with 6:04 to go it was 28-7 Davie County.

Page struck back, including a 60-yard pass and run by CJ Crump, and finished with Paige to Cortez Wilson from 9-yards for the TD, the PAT was good, and it was 28-14 Davie County with 4:26 left.

Davie got the ball back and were trying to run out the clock. Taye Carney broke loose for a 31-yard run but fumbled and turned it over on the carry.

Page got the ball back on their 11-yard line. This time the big play was Paige to Antoine Shaw who got loose in the secondary and went for 71-yards. Two plays later it was Paige to Crump from six yards and with the PAT it was 28-21 with 1:20 to go.

The Pirates went for the on-side kick and it was recovered by Page. They immediately drove down the field and with five seconds left Paige connected with Jaiel Melton from three yards out for the TD.

Instead of going for the tie the Pirates went for two. Paige tried to force it into coverage and the ball ended up on the ground incomplete. That made the score 28-27 Davie County.

Davie recovered the on-side kick attempt by Page and took a knee to give us a final from Mocksville: Davie County 28 Page 27.

Davie County next plays at North Davidson, while Page hosts Northern Guilford.