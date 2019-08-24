Key Numbers on Grimsley’s Win on Saturday Night vs. the Northern Guilford Nighthawks, at Jamieson Stadium

Key numbers on the Grimsley Whirlies’ 34-0 win over the Northern Guilford Nighthawks, on Saturday night, at Jamieson Stadium….Grimsley(1-0)/Northern Guilford(0-1)

190:The total rushing yards for the Grimsley Whirlies…

167:Total Yards for Grimsley running back Quan Nora and he added two TD runs to that 167 yard total…Nora 148 yards rushing and 19 yards receiving overall for the game, held over the two nights….

80:The total number of passing yards for Grimsley’s quarterback, Chris Zellous…See more on Zellous below with his TD total showcasing his nights’ efforts…..Zellous 5-7 passing overall for the Whirlies…

76:The length of the second TD run by Nora…His first TD of the game came on Friday night, and the first TD tally for Nora went for 7 yards….

47:The total number of receiving yards for Northern Guilford’s top pass catcher, Michael Frogge…Frogge caught 4 passes on the way to those 47 receiving yards…

36:Northern Guilford’s top rusher Nyles Mosley was held to 36 yards rushing on 10 carries, as the Grimsley defense, led by Travis Shaw, Quentin Williamson, Sincere Burnette, Darryl Motley, Cam Allison, Clifton Buckrham, Logan Bender and others shut down the Nighthawks offense for the most part…

34:Grimsley shuts out Northern Guilford, 34-0….

28 for 26…It was 28 yards rushing for Grimsley backup RB Amir Ross Obare and the 28 yards come for little #26, as Obare goes 5’8/165…..Conversely, Grimsley’s Quan Nora stands at 6’1 and checks in at 215 pounds….

9:Nine first downs in the game for the Northern Guilford Nighthawks and most of those came in Part I of this two-part football game, and then on Saturday it was just 9 yards for the Nighthawks in the second and there you go with the Grimsley Defense deserving another shout out, for their shutout…..

3:The total number of TD passes thrown by Grimsley QB Chris Zellous and Zellous hit three different receivers with those touchdown passes, going to Jaquavion Mayo for 28 yards, Christian Tutuh hauled a TD pass from 17 yards out and Lawson Albright went over the middle and grabbed a 15 yard pass from Chris Zellous for Zellous’ third TD…