Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Saturday – August 24, 2019

Game of the Week Stream 1: Northern Guilford at Grimsley with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #3 – 7:30 PM

HALF
Northern Guilford – 0
Grimsley – 27

1 Q
Parkland – 0
North Davidson – 7

HALF
Dudley – 14
West Forsyth – 7

HALF
Page – 0
Davie County – 7

POSTPONED GAMES – Monday

2 Q – RESUME at 6:30 PM
Eastern Guilford – 7
Northeast Guilford – 0

2 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM
Southern Guilford – 0
Ragsdale – 7

3 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM
Western Alamance – 9
Southern Alamance – 0

3 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM
Asheboro – 12
Randleman – 21

Southeast Guilford
Scotland County

Reidsville
High Point Central

Cabarrus
High Point Christian Academy

Reagan
Mt Tabor

THURSDAY Final
McMichael – 7
High Point Andrews – 52

FRIDAY GAMES

FINAL
Northwest Guilford – 35
Smith – 12

FINAL
Glenn – 24
Ledford – 0

FINAL
Central Davidson – 14
Bishop McGuinness – 0

FINAL
East Forsyth – 35
A.C. Reynolds – 22

Final
WS Reynolds – 25
Southwest Guilford – 35

FINAL
Morehead – 0
Western Guilford – 20

Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217

