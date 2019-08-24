Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Saturday – August 24, 2019

Game of the Week Stream 1: Northern Guilford at Grimsley with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #3 – 7:30 PM

HALF

Northern Guilford – 0

Grimsley – 27

1 Q

Parkland – 0

North Davidson – 7

HALF

Dudley – 14

West Forsyth – 7

HALF

Page – 0

Davie County – 7

POSTPONED GAMES – Monday

2 Q – RESUME at 6:30 PM

Eastern Guilford – 7

Northeast Guilford – 0

2 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM

Southern Guilford – 0

Ragsdale – 7

3 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM

Western Alamance – 9

Southern Alamance – 0

3 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM

Asheboro – 12

Randleman – 21

Southeast Guilford

Scotland County

Reidsville

High Point Central

Cabarrus

High Point Christian Academy

Reagan

Mt Tabor

THURSDAY Final

McMichael – 7

High Point Andrews – 52

FRIDAY GAMES

FINAL

Northwest Guilford – 35

Smith – 12

FINAL

Glenn – 24

Ledford – 0

FINAL

Central Davidson – 14

Bishop McGuinness – 0

FINAL

East Forsyth – 35

A.C. Reynolds – 22

Final

WS Reynolds – 25

Southwest Guilford – 35

FINAL

Morehead – 0

Western Guilford – 20

