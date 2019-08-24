Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Saturday – August 24, 2019
Game of the Week Stream 1: Northern Guilford at Grimsley with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #3 – 7:30 PM
HALF
Northern Guilford – 0
Grimsley – 27
1 Q
Parkland – 0
North Davidson – 7
HALF
Dudley – 14
West Forsyth – 7
HALF
Page – 0
Davie County – 7
POSTPONED GAMES – Monday
2 Q – RESUME at 6:30 PM
Eastern Guilford – 7
Northeast Guilford – 0
2 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM
Southern Guilford – 0
Ragsdale – 7
3 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM
Western Alamance – 9
Southern Alamance – 0
3 Q – RESUME at 7:00 PM
Asheboro – 12
Randleman – 21
Southeast Guilford
Scotland County
Reidsville
High Point Central
Cabarrus
High Point Christian Academy
Reagan
Mt Tabor
THURSDAY Final
McMichael – 7
High Point Andrews – 52
FRIDAY GAMES
FINAL
Northwest Guilford – 35
Smith – 12
FINAL
Glenn – 24
Ledford – 0
FINAL
Central Davidson – 14
Bishop McGuinness – 0
FINAL
East Forsyth – 35
A.C. Reynolds – 22
Final
WS Reynolds – 25
Southwest Guilford – 35
FINAL
Morehead – 0
Western Guilford – 20
COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217