High School Football Games Coming up this Week(8/30/19) in Guilford County:Monday Night some action and Friday Night is loaded with action
Games are coming your way on Monday evening/August 26, which is also the first day of school, for Guilford County Schools students:
Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford 6:30pm, Game will resume in the first half, with Eastern Guilford leading NEG, 7-0….
Southern Guilford at Ragsdale with Ragsdale up by 7, and the game resuming at 7pm, with game still in the first half…
Southeast Guilford at Scotland County 7pm
Reidsville at High Point Central 7pm
Cannon Academy at High Point Christian Academy 7pm
Games set for this Friday/August 30:
**********(All kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.)**********
Northern Guilford(0-1) at Page(0-1)
Dudley(0-1) at Ragsdale
Western Guilford(1-0) at Northwest Guilford(1-0)
Northeast Guilford at Smith(0-1)
Grimsley(1-0) at Asheboro….Asheboro was down 21-12 at halftime on Friday, when their game at Randleman was postponed, and that game will completed on Monday night, at Randleman High School…..
Southwest Guilford(1-0) at East Forsyth(1-0)
Oxford Webb(0-1) at Southeast Guilford…Oxford Webb lost 12-6 to Rockingham County last Friday night, at The Rock….
Trinity(0-1) at Eastern Guilford
Southern Guilford at Providence Grove(1-0)
High Point Central at WS Parkland(1-0)
WS Carver(1-0) at High Point Andrews(1-0)
North Wake Saints at High Point Christian Academy(1-0)…This game will kickoff at 7pm, at the Simeon Stadium Athletic Complex
Community of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness(0-1)
