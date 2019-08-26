Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (8/26-8/30/19):Football Monday at Northeast Guilford/Wildcats’ Football Home Friday vs. Trinity
08/26/19 Monday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Tennis Courts
08/26/19 Monday Soccer V Boys H 5:00 PM Morehead High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/26/19 Monday Football V Boys A 6:30 PM Northeast Senior High School
08/27/19 Tuesday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SWR Tot Hill Farm Golf Course
08/27/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Postponed to 9/26/2019 Northeast Senior High School
08/27/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM High Point Central High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/27/19 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A 5:15 PM Guilford City County CC Championships Hagan Stone Park
08/27/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EGHS Tennis Courts
08/27/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM High Point Central High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/28/19 Wednesday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School
08/28/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys H 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/28/19 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/29/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Western Alamance High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/29/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Western Alamance High School EGHS Gymnasium
08/30/19 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Trinity High School Endowment Game Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
