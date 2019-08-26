High School Football Tonight Finals in Guilford County:Monday August 26 Scoreboard

Here are the finals we have been able to locate tonight in Guilford County…Would have got you going sooner, but downtown baseball game ran long again tonight….

Here are those scores:

Eastern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 16

EG(1-0)/NEG(0-1)

++++++++++Kamell Smith with three TD passes for the EG Wildcats and Perry Sharpe with 12 tackles for Eastern….

Ragsdale 33, Southern Guilford 13

RHS(1-0)/SG(0-1)

*****Unofficial stats for Ragsdale QB Alston Hooker:259 passing/121 rushing/3 TD passes/1 rushing……..*****

Scotland County 27, Southeast Guilford 3

SEG(0-1)/SC(1-0)

Reidsville 48, High Point Central 0

Reidsville(1-0)/HPC(0-1)

High Point Christian 55, Cannon Academy 6

HPCA(2-0)

*****More scores on the way….

Just outside our area:

Randleman 48, Asheboro 32

RHS(1-0)/AHS(0-1)

Western Alamance 9, Southern Alamance 0

WA(1-0)/SA(0-1)…The Karty kid from Western Alamance, who is headed to Stanford, kicked three field goals to win it for Western Alamance…That Karty Kid is quite the kicker…..

WS Reagan 14, Mount Tabor 7

Reagan(1-0)/Mount Tabor(0-1)

Wheatmore 36, West Davidson 27

Wheatmore(1-0)/West Davidson(0-1)