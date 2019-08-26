High School Football Tonight Finals in Guilford County:Monday August 26 Scoreboard
Here are the finals we have been able to locate tonight in Guilford County…Would have got you going sooner, but downtown baseball game ran long again tonight….
Here are those scores:
Eastern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 16
EG(1-0)/NEG(0-1)
++++++++++Kamell Smith with three TD passes for the EG Wildcats and Perry Sharpe with 12 tackles for Eastern….
Ragsdale 33, Southern Guilford 13
RHS(1-0)/SG(0-1)
*****Unofficial stats for Ragsdale QB Alston Hooker:259 passing/121 rushing/3 TD passes/1 rushing……..*****
Scotland County 27, Southeast Guilford 3
SEG(0-1)/SC(1-0)
Reidsville 48, High Point Central 0
Reidsville(1-0)/HPC(0-1)
High Point Christian 55, Cannon Academy 6
HPCA(2-0)
*****More scores on the way….
Just outside our area:
Randleman 48, Asheboro 32
RHS(1-0)/AHS(0-1)
Western Alamance 9, Southern Alamance 0
WA(1-0)/SA(0-1)…The Karty kid from Western Alamance, who is headed to Stanford, kicked three field goals to win it for Western Alamance…That Karty Kid is quite the kicker…..
WS Reagan 14, Mount Tabor 7
Reagan(1-0)/Mount Tabor(0-1)
Wheatmore 36, West Davidson 27
Wheatmore(1-0)/West Davidson(0-1)
Mike said,
Scotland 27
SEG 3
Andy Durham said,
Both Scotland and Southeast Guilford have the score at 28-13, Scotland on their MaxPreps pages…
We will have to do some more checking….
AD
Andy Durham said,
MaxPreps was wrong, just talked with Coach Tinsley from Southeast Guilford and the final was Scotland County 27, Southeast Guilford 3…We will adjust…
Add A Comment
