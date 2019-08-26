Jaylin Davis(Northeast Guilford HS/Appalachian State University) having a “Monster Year” in Minor League Baseball/MILB

Jaylin Davis, from Northeast Guilford High School and Appalachian State University, and a former property of the Minnesota Twins, in professional baseball, well JD/Jay/Jaylin Davis has really connected this season, and he has had several stops along the way, during his baseball journey in 2019….

Jaylin Davis, a former property of the Minnesota Twins of the American League in MLB, and now with the San Francisco Giants, from the National League of MLB, has been there and done that this season, on the Minor League level….

Davis started out the season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a Minnesota Twins Double A team in the Southern League, and that is where he hit 10 homers and drove in 35 runs in 58 games and he batted .274, with Pensacola…

Then it was on to the Rochester Red Wings, the Minnesota Twins Triple A team in the International League, where he hit 15 home runs and drove in 42 runs in 41 games, and ended up with a batting average of .331…

Then after Davis was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the San Francisco Giants, he took his bat to the Sacramento River Cats of the Pacific Coast League, where his currently batting .387, with 10 HR’s and 25 RBI, in 20 games…

Davis overall for the 2019 season at .313/35 HR’s and 92 RBI, in 119 total games….

Jaylin Davis, a former Northeast Guilford Ram, getting it done playing professional baseball……

**********Former Greensboro Grasshopper first baseman Mason Martin, now with the Bradenton Marauders of the Florida State League(Advanced Class A), now overall for 2019 at 34 HR’s/123 RBI/ and his is batting average is at .252 overall, for the 2019 season…127 games for the season, for Martin…..**********

++++++++++Former Greensboro Grasshopper shortstop Austin Nola, who played here in 2012 and didn’t show much in 50 games (.211 average) is doing well as a 29-year-old rookie in Seattle. Has played in 51 games, hitting .299 with 7 HR and 17 RBI…..++++++++++

(Nola leads the Mariners in batting, with that .299 average.)