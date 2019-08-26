Jon Russell, Athletic Director at Southern Alamance steps down
from Jon Russell, the former Athletic Director at Southern Alamance High School:
I hope the first day of school has gone well for you today!
I wanted to let everyone know that I decided to step down as Athletic Director back in mid-June.
I wanted to email you to say THANK YOU for all you did for our athletes and myself while I was AD here @ Southern Alamance!
Bus Scheduling, announcements, etc. You all made my job a little easier! Thank you!
Coach Brad Freeze will be the new Athletic Director……..
