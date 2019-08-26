Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (8/26-8/31/19):Viking Football Friday Home vs. Western Guilford Hornets

Monday, August 26

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Ben L. Smith High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Ben L. Smith High School Home

Tuesday, August 27

4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Southwest Guilford High School Away

4:45 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Guilford County Championships Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey Mount Tabor High School Home

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Reynolds High School Away

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Western Alamance High School Away

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey Mount Tabor High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Reynolds High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Western Alamance High School Away

Wednesday, August 28

5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Western Guilford High School Home

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Northern Guilford High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Northern Guilford High School Home

Thursday, August 29

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey Reynolds High School Away

5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball East Forsyth High School Away

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey Reynolds High School Away

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball East Forsyth High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Western Guilford High School Away

Friday, August 30

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Western Guilford High School Home

Saturday, August 31

No events scheduled