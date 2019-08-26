Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (8/26-8/31/19):Viking Football Friday Home vs. Western Guilford Hornets
Monday, August 26
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Ben L. Smith High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Ben L. Smith High School Home
Tuesday, August 27
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Southwest Guilford High School Away
4:45 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Guilford County Championships Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey Mount Tabor High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Reynolds High School Away
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Western Alamance High School Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey Mount Tabor High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Reynolds High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Western Alamance High School Away
Wednesday, August 28
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Western Guilford High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Northern Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Northern Guilford High School Home
Thursday, August 29
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey Reynolds High School Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball East Forsyth High School Away
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey Reynolds High School Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball East Forsyth High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Western Guilford High School Away
Friday, August 30
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Western Guilford High School Home
Saturday, August 31
No events scheduled
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.