Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for this Week(8/26-8/30/19):Football Monday at Scotland County/Falcon Football Friday Home vs. Oxford Webb
08/26/19 Monday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance BUS 8050 3:00 PM
08/26/19 Monday Football V Men’s A 7:00 PM Scotland Endowment Game
08/26/19 Monday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:00 PM Scotland Endowment Game
08/27/19 Tuesday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Southwestern Randolph High School
08/27/19 Tuesday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Ragsdale SE Tennis Courts
08/27/19 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s H 5:00 PM Guilford County AD Guilford County Championships
08/27/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Glenn SE Gymnasium
08/27/19 Tuesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM OPEN DATE Piedmont Classical High School SE Soccer Facility
08/27/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Glenn SE Gymnasium
08/28/19 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Eastern Guilford SE Tennis Courts
08/28/19 Wednesday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Grimsley
08/28/19 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s H 5:30 PM Wheatmore High School SE Soccer Facility
08/28/19 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Grimsley
08/28/19 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 7:00 PM Wheatmore High School SE Soccer Facility
08/29/19 Thursday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Western Guilford SE Tennis Courts
08/29/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Ragsdale
08/29/19 Thursday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:30PM Western Guilford
08/29/19 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Ragsdale
08/29/19 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Reidsville
08/29/19 Thursday Soccer V Men’s A 7:00 PM Western Guilford
08/29/19 Thursday Cheerleading JV Women’s A 7:00PM Reidsville
08/30/19 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM TBA Oxford Webb High School SEHS Stadium
