Guilford WSOC Picked 10th in ODAC Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer coaches picked Guilford College 10th in the league’s annual preseason poll announced Tuesday. The Quakers collected 63 points in the 14-team rankings.

The University of Lynchburg, the two-time defending league champion, earned 166 points and ten first-place votes for the poll’s top spot. Virginia Wesleyan University (149 points) garnered two first-place votes and holds second place in front of Bridgewater College (146 points), which collected two first-place votes.

Stephanie Webb starts her third season with 17 letter-winners and six starters back from last fall’s 6-10 team (4-6 ODAC).

Kelsey Reilly and Emily Shephard both contributed eight points for Guilford in 2018. Reilly, now a senior, had three goals and two assists for the Quakers last year. Shepard, a sophomore, netted two goals and four helpers as a freshman. Aubrey Gunther and Morgan Malikowski return after splitting time as the goalkeeper position last year. Gunther had a 2.20 goals-against average and made 64 saves in 859 minutes as a freshman. Malikowski, now a junior, posted a 3-1 record, had two shutouts and a 1.22 GAA last season.

The Quakers open the season on September 4 when Salem College visits the Arnfield Athletic Center. Match time is 7 p.m.

2019 ODAC Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. University of Lynchburg (10) 166 pts.

2. Virginia Wesleyan University (2) 149 pts.

3. Bridgewater College (2) 146 pts.

4. Randolph-Macon College 131 pts.

5. Washington and Lee University 130 pts.

6. Roanoke College 111 pts.

7. Shenandoah University 98 pts.

8. Eastern Mennonite University 71 pts.

9. Ferrum College 69 pts.

10. Guilford College 63 pts.

11. Randolph College 59 pts.

12. Emory & Henry College 43 pts.

13. Hollins University 20 pts.

14. Sweet Briar College 18 pts.