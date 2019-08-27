New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll with Reidsville Rams at the top of the Top Ten

News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R/HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….

Here is the Top Ten Poll for the week of August 26

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 2

Friday: At McMichael

2. GRIMSLEY

Record: 1-0

Last week: 4

Friday: At Asheboro

3. PAGE

Record: 0-1

Last week: 5

Friday: Northern Guilford

4. DUDLEY

Record: 0-1

Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 8 Ragsdale

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: T6

Friday: Trinity

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: 10

Friday: At East Forsyth

7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1

Last week: 3

Friday: Oxford Webb

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 1-0

Last week: 8

Friday: No. 4 Dudley

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 2-0

Last week: 9

Friday: Wake Forest North Wake Saints

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0

Last week: NR

Friday: Western Guilford

DROPPED OUT: Northern Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (1-0), Northern Guilford (0-1), Northeast Guilford (0-1).

**********Here’s a little more to chew on…The Elite Eight from NCPreps.com….Dudley Panthers still ranked #7 in the state in the 3-A rankings and East Forsyth, is at #3 in the 4-A rankings….Take a look at this Elite Eight, when you CLICK HERE for NCPreps.com…..**********