New News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll with Reidsville Rams at the top of the Top Ten
News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll is compiled by N&R/HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….
Go to this link for more info, HSXtra.com, or go to www.greensboro.com….
Here is the Top Ten Poll for the week of August 26….New Poll due out next Monday….
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 2
Friday: At McMichael
2. GRIMSLEY
Record: 1-0
Last week: 4
Friday: At Asheboro
3. PAGE
Record: 0-1
Last week: 5
Friday: Northern Guilford
4. DUDLEY
Record: 0-1
Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 8 Ragsdale
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: T6
Friday: Trinity
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: 10
Friday: At East Forsyth
7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Oxford Webb
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 1-0
Last week: 8
Friday: No. 4 Dudley
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 2-0
Last week: 9
Friday: Wake Forest North Wake Saints
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0
Last week: NR
Friday: Western Guilford
DROPPED OUT: Northern Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (1-0), Northern Guilford (0-1), Northeast Guilford (0-1).
**********Here’s a little more to chew on…The Elite Eight from NCPreps.com….Dudley Panthers still ranked #7 in the state in the 3-A rankings and East Forsyth, is at #3 in the 4-A rankings….Take a look at this Elite Eight, when you CLICK HERE for NCPreps.com…..**********
