Texas Roadhouse High School Football Pigskin Hold’em Week #01 Winner

Posted by Don Moore on August 27, 2019 at 10:18 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Chris Ross was our winner this week, have missed only 2 of the 13 games.

Competition was rough with a lot of people missing 3, 4 and 5 games.

We will have our Pigskin Hold’em Picks contest for Week #02 up Wednesday

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top