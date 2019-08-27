Wince Steps Down As Greensboro College Head Wrestling Coach To Join American Staff, Birmingham Promoted To Head Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Erik Wince has stepped down as Greensboro College’s head wrestling coach to join the wrestling staff at Division I American University, interim Director of Athletics Dr. Robin Daniel announced Tuesday.

Kevin Birmingham, an assistant coach for the Pride the past two seasons, will succeed Wince as head coach.

“Erik has built a solid foundation for our wrestling program, and we wish him all the best for the future,” Daniel said.

Wince became the Division III Pride’s inaugural head coach in February 2015 and guided his teams to 18 dual victories during the past four seasons. In addition, Wince coached multiple wrestlers who achieved individual rankings and one who earned All-American honors in 2017.

“I want to thank President (Lawrence D.) Czarda, former Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski, and Assistant Director of Athletics Randy Tuggle for entrusting me with the opportunity to build the Greensboro College wrestling program from the beginning,” Wince said. “This has been an unbelievable experience, and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.

“This has been a very difficult decision, but I am confident the program is headed in the right direction and that it will continue to grow and flourish with the outstanding support it has from the administration. My family and I are extremely excited to start this new chapter at American University, but we will certainly miss our Greensboro College family! I wish the wrestling program and all Greensboro College athletics the best of luck and GO PRIDE!”

Daniel said Birmingham has earned the opportunity to be head coach.

“His dedication to the sport of wrestling, but even more so to the personal development of our student athletes, is evident daily,” Daniel said. “I look forward to seeing where he takes our wrestling program.”

Birmingham came to Greensboro College prior to the 2017-2018 season following stints at Green Hope High School and the University of Mount Union.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Birmingham was a four-year wrestler at Division I Davidson College, where he qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2014.

“I would like to thank President Czarda and Dr. Daniel, along with the administration of Greensboro College, for trusting me to take on the head wrestling coach position,” Birmingham said. “I would also like to thank Erik Wince for all that he has done for this program the last four seasons and trusting me the last two seasons as his assistant coach.

“He has done a great job building this program from scratch. Coaching under him has truly been an honor, and he will be greatly missed. I am confident and ready to continue to help this program of young men achieve their goals both on and off the mat.”

