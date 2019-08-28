Across the Board, High School Sports Participation Down in 2018-2019:Football numbers continue to decline

Overall high school sports participation was down for the first time in 30 years during the most recent school year, but the drop in high school football participation numbers has been on a steady decline now for the past five years/seasons, and it will be interesting to see if the drop in number of high school students playing football maintains that steady drop-off, over the next five years/seasons…

The concern about concussions has been been the biggest deterrent keeping kids away from football, and the amount of time the sport requires from its participants, is another major drawback for some families, looking at the value of their son or daughter, playing high school football…

Another stumbling block has become lack of playing time, and the fact that if some kids can’t be a starter, their parents don’t want them playing football, or any sport at all for that matter…Parents aren’t willing for their kids to work their way into a starting position, they want them on the field and starting every game, whether the kids are ready, or not…

Just a few thoughts on the declines in high school football participation and if want to see what the researchers and reporters are finding,

CLICK HERE and go there, where the forearm hits the helmets and you will find some of the answers, as to why high school sports is in an overall free fall….

One key point that they found in this study, is that the number of girls playing high school football is up…..But can they play the key defensive positions???

That is a question several professional football players, including Greensboro’s very own Keenan Allen, were asking earlier today……