Talking Football with Coach Scott Bell, from High Point Christian Academy

Was able to catch up with Coach Scott Bell over at High Point Christian Academy today, and got the word from Coach Bell on his High Point Christian Academy Cougars, as we took a look at their 2019 season…

As far as the playoffs go, Coach Bell said the NCISAA will take the top 8-10 teams at the end of the season and put the Top Four teams in Division One, and the other 6-8 teams would go into Division Two…

Pretty good chance that High Point Christian would end up in Division One as they did last year, and Coach Bell said some of the top teams in the state this year look to be Charlotte Christian, Providence Country Day, Charlotte Country Day, Christ School and Charlotte Latin….

Coach Bell said that HPCA will play Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin at home this season, in the regular season, so that should be a boost to his team, come playoff time…

Coach Bell said he has 8 seniors on his HPCA Cougar team and four of those eight seniors have DI college offers…DE Malik Puryear is 6’6/270 and he is headed to Wake Forest, John Sanders Jr. is wide receiver headed to Elon…Brycen Thomas is a wide receiver who weighs in at 185-190 and he already has 4 TD receptions this season and several DI offers…Sanders is at 6 TD catches for the year, after two games…The other senior is LB Wistar Allen, at 6’2/240, and he is on his way to Richmond(Richmond Spiders), after he finishes up at HPCA…Allen is a three-year All-State player and he has been a four starter for High Point Christian….

To gauge how much improvement HPCA has shown this season from last year, this past week HPCA(2-0) defeated the Cannon School, 55-6 and last year/2018, HPCA lost to the Cannon School, in OT….

HPCA has Luke Homol as their starting quarterback and Homol has already thrown for 9 TD’s after just two games this season…Homol stands at just 5’11/140 pounds, but his plus is the fact that he is the fastest player on the team, according to Coach Scott Bell….Homol was 15-19 this past Monday night vs. Cannon School, and the passes he did not complete, were drops….The backup QB for HPCA is physical sort in 6’6/225 Gavin Kuld…Kuld is very strong as you might imagine, and with more work, Kuld should be a top QB in the next few years, at HPCA…

The HPCA kicker is Jonathan Medlin and he brought his strong foot over from Southeast Guilford High School, to High Point Christian….

For Coach Bell he feels like the top teams in the area are Reidsville, Grimsley and the Page Pirates….

If Coach Bell was not coaching football, he would be selling real estate, but he loves coaching football, and he doesn’t see himself doing anything else…

The HPCA Cougars start practice each day with the usual stretching, then go into Special Teams and they spend a lot of time on their Special Teams…An abundant amount of Special Teams work for the Cougars….They hit a lot early in the season, but cut back on some of the hitting, once the season gets moving along….

**********The HPCA Cougars have a home game scheduled for this Friday and they will be facing the North Wake Saints(0-0) and Coach Bell said this North Wake team could well be an older team and that last season, the North Wake Saints were (10-0), in the regular season….**********

+++++A good conversation today, with Coach Scott Bell, with the High Point Christian Academy Cougars.+++++