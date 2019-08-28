Tuesday Night Guilford County High School Scoreboard
Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, West Forsyth High School: 2
Junior Varsity Volleyball
West Forsyth High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Varsity Soccer
Northern Guilford HS: 1, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 0, Northern Guilford HS: 0
CoEd Varsity Cross Country
Grimsley High School: 1, Multiple Opponents: O
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 2, East Forsyth HS: 0
