Wednesday Night High School Scoreboard for August 28, 2019
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Southeast Guilford HS: 0
Junior Varsity Volleyball
Southeast Guilford HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 1, RJ Reynolds High School: 0
