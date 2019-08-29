College Men’s Golf News – Guilford Ranked Fourth in Preseason NCAA Division III Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team was ranked fourth in the preseason NCAA Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches’ Poll released Friday. Selections were made by Division III men’s golf coaches under the auspices of the Golf Coaches’ Association of America.

The Quakers collected 412 points and trail defending national champion Illinois Wesleyan University (466 points), Emory University (429), and Huntingdon College (421). Methodist University earned 396 points and rounds out the top five. Washington and Lee University (9th, 276 points) and Hampden-Sydney College (12th, 207 points) also represent the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the top-25. Guilford’s cross-town rival, Greensboro College, sits 23rd with 77 points.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers return seven members of last year’s squad that finished third in the 2019 NCAA Championships. Senior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) looks to lead the Quakers after being named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Year and an NCAA Division III PING First-Team All-American last spring. Mishoe was also named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Nicklaus Team and was ranked third in the final Golfstat.com Division III individual rankings.

Other key veterans include juniors Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael), Louis Lambert (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin), and Jack Lee and seniors Kell Graham and Zach Evens. Manring joined Mishoe on the PING 2019 All-America Team as an honorable mention selection. Lambert, the 2018 ODAC Rookie of the Year, Lee, and Graham each collected All-ODAC commendations last season. Evens, a 2018 honorable mention All-American, missed last fall while studying in Australia and was hampered by injury in the spring.

Crawford’s squad opens up its season September 14 at the NCAA Preview at the PGA National Resort Champions Course in Palm Bay, Florida.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Preseason Poll

Rank   University (First Place Votes)     Points    2018 NCAA Tournament Finish
1      Illinois Wesleyan (13)             466       Champion
2      Emory (5)                          429       Missed Cut
3      Huntingdon (1)                     421       Runner-Up
4      Guilford                           412       3
5      Methodist                          396       5
6      Wittenberg                         358       6
7      Carnegie Mellon                    327       11
8      Claremont-Mudd-Scripps             309       8
9      Washington and Lee                 276       Missed Cut
10     Concordia University (TX)          272       4
11     Oglethorpe                         253       7
12     Hampden-Sydney                     207       12
13     Redlands                           186       17
14     Southwestern (TX)                  180       Missed Cut
15     Saint Johns (MN)                   179       Missed Cut
16     North Carolina Wesleyan            176       14
17     Trinity College (CT)               175       10
18     Hope                               145       9
19     Willamette                         138       13
20     Berry College                      114       DNQ
21     La Verne                           110       Missed Cut
22     St. Thomas (MN)                    97        15
T-23   Greensboro                         77        DNQ
T-23   Rhodes                             77        DNQ
T-25   LaGrange                           67        DNQ
T-25   Wisconsin-Eau Claire               67        DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 37; Sewanee: The Univ. of the South, 31; Gustavus Adolphus, 29; Babson, 23; New York Univ., 17; Rutgers Univ.-Camden, 16; Pacific Lutheran, 11; California Lutheran, 10; Ohio Wesleyan, 9; Allegheny, 8; Aurora, 8; Kenyon College, 8; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 8; Whitworth, 8; Calvin, 6; McMurry, 6; Gettysburg College, 5; Piedmont, 4; Trine, 4; McDaniel, 3; Rosemont, 2; St. John Fisher, 2; Texas Lutheran, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Nebraska Wesleyan, 1; Rochester, 1; Williams, 1.

