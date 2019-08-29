Flag Football Tryouts at Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown, N.C.

GLADIATORS FLAG TEAM

TRYOUTS SEPT 4TH AND 5TH FROM 6-730

RAGSDALE YMCA

900 BONNER ROAD, JAMESTOWN 27288

MUST REGISTER ONLINE ONLY TAKE 10 KIDS PER TEAM

TRYOUTS $10 INCLUDES TRAINING,CONDITIONING,

SNACKS

REGISTRATION FEE IS $60 FOR THE SEASON INCLUDES JERSEY,FLAGS,GAMES

PRACTICE WILL START SEPT 16TH

Youth flag football is offered for girls and boys ages 5 – 8. Must be 5 by November 1st, 2019.

Flag football is a great opportunity for kids to display their skills without the hard contact. Participants will wear belts with flags attached, which the defensive team must remove from the ball carrier to end a down.

No experience is necessary