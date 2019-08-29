Guilford 12th in ODAC MSOC Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s soccer coaches picked Guilford College 12th in their annual preseason poll announced Wednesday. The Quakers earned 33 points in the 13-team ratings.

Washington and Lee University topped the ledger. The Generals received nine first-place votes and 138 points, six better than runner-up University of Lynchburg (132 points, three first-place votes). Roanoke College was third with 119 points.

Guilford’s fourth-year coach Cory Speed returns 19 letter-winners and seven starters from last season’s 7-10 unit (2-8 ODAC). Senior midfielder Ricky Aguilar, last year’s top scorer, returns for a final season after collecting 11 points on three goals and five assists in 2018. Victor Jimenez is back after collecting a team-best four goals and two helpers in his freshman campaign. Junior goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen returns for his third season. He registered a 2.44 goals against average and .695 saves percentage last year.

The Quakers opens the season on Friday, August 30 at Averett University for a 5 p.m match. Guilford hosts its first home game on Sunday, September 1 when Pfeiffer University visits Armfield Athletic Center for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

2019 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Washington and Lee University (9) 138 pts.

2. University of Lynchburg (3) 132 pts.

3. Roanoke College 119 pts.

4. Bridgewater College (1) 115 pts.

5. Randolph-Macon College 97 pts.

6. Virginia Wesleyan University 79 pts.

7. Eastern Mennonite University 67 pts.

8. Ferrum College 66 pts.

9. Hampden-Sydney College 64 pts.

10. Randolph College 52 pts.

11. Shenandoah University 40 pts.

12. Guilford College 31 pts.

13. Emory & Henry College 14 pts.