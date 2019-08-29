Guilford County Kids/Young Men we should be seeing/hearing about on the College Football Field come Saturday afternoon/evening

Here is a partial list of the Guilford County kids/young men we should be seeing/hearing about on the College Football Field come this Saturday afternoon/evening….

The list is long and we would love to get your input on players we might be missing….

Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) at Virginia Tech…Starting WR for the Hokies…

Alan Tisdale(Page HS) at Virginia Tech..Should see time at LB for the Hokies…

Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at Virginia Tech…Working in a backup QB role for the Hokies…

Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) at N.C. State should be #2 guard on OL depth chart…

Jarius Morehead(Eastern Guilford HS) at N.C. State…One of three team captains and will start in the defensive secondary for the Pack…

Diondre Overton(Page HS) at Clemson and one of the Tigers top receivers for 2019….

Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) key receiver and return man for the Appalachian State Mountaineers…

James Ellis II(Page HS) could have the best hands on the team right now for the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs…Worked very hard this Summer at Strive Fitness in Greensboro.

Jaren Rainey(Southwest Guilford HS) should see time in the secondary at on Special Teams for the ECU Pirates…

Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) looks to major time in the secondary for East Carolina, at Strong Safety…

Alex Angus(Page HS) listed as a reserve at outside linebacker for the ECU Pirates…

Myles Berry(Dudley HS) ready as a backup will linebacker and Special Teams starter for East Carolina…

Chad Stephens(Southeast Guilford HS) Chad brings some size(252 pounds) to the linebacking spot at East Carolina….Freshman, so don’t rule out the redshirt…

Trey Love(Southeast Guilford HS) Top reserve at defensive end for the ECU Pirates..

Ford Moser(Page HS) as a freshman receiver, just getting warmed up at ECU and his cousin, Blake Proehl, is also a receiver for the ECU Pirates….

Lots of Guilford County kids with ECU…..

Chris Wiggins(Grimsley HS) one of the up-and-coming receivers for the Charlotte 49ers…

Ron Hunt(Southern Guilford HS) might just be the top receiver on the roster for the N.C. A&T Aggies…

Darius Graves(Dudley HS) looking for playing time at RB and on kick returns for the A&T Aggies…

Kingsley Ifedi(Charlotte Vance) not from Guilford County, but I think he could become the top QB for N.C. A&T…

Landen Johnson(Dudley HS) working on becoming a starting linebacker, as a freshman, for the Catawba Indians…

John Oxce(Southwest Guilford HS) should see significant playing time on the defensive line for the Catawba College Indians…

Jurriente Davis(Dudley HS) now in a role as a key outside linebacker/safety at Hutchinson Community College…

Luis Duarte(Dudley HS) looking to get work on the defensive line as a freshman at Elon University

Ezra Perkins(Dudley HS) trying to land playing time at the running back spot for the Guilford College Quakers..

Richard Monroe(Dudley HS) at Morgan State University and hoping to land a spot in the defensive secondary for the Bears….

Edrick Purnell(Western Guilford HS) wide receiver for the Guilford College Quakers….

Jalen Stockham(Southeast Guilford HS) freshman defensive back for the Guilford College Quakers…

Harrison Kiser(Page HS) one of the top DIII kickers/punters in the nation and now a senior for the Guilford College Quakers…

Darrell Roberts(Eastern Guilford HS) could find time at RB for the Guilford College Quakers…

Khayree Lundy(Eastern Guilford HS) linebacker for the Guilford College Quakers…

Ruben Thrasher(Southeast Guilford HS) Offensive Lineman for the Guilford College Quakers..

Jacob Milillo(Page HS) OL for Guilford…

Brent Apple(Southeast Guilford HS) WR for Guilford..

Jonah Handy(Ragsdale HS) WR for Guilford…

Ronald Robinson(Page HS) DL for Guilford…

Ahmad Brewington(Grimsley HS) DL for Guilford…

Rohan Goldston(Smith HS) QB at Greensboro College…

Shay Pinnix(Southern Guilford HS) DB for Greensboro College…

Zac Ellison(Northwest Guilford HS) Kicker for Greensboro College…

Nicholas Coleman(Ragsdale HS) TE for Greensboro College…

Mac McCain(Dudley HS) starting DB for the N.C. A&T Aggies, but injured here at the start of the 2019 season…Big things are expected from him, when he returns…

Michael Branch(Southeast Guilford HS) on the DL for the N.C. A&T Aggies….

Kyin Howard(Eastern Guilford HS) could be a starting LB for the N.C. A&T Aggies…

Deven Milton(Page HS) OL for N.C. A&T Aggies…

Dacquari Wilson(Dudley HS) OL for the N.C. A&T Aggies…

Dominique Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) starting quarterback for the Winston-Salem State Rams…Outstanding QB for WSSU and only a sophomore…

Miles Timmons(Northern Guilford HS) QB for the Winston-Salem State Rams…

Christian McMullen(Eastern Guilford HS) RB for WSSU Rams…

Isaiah McCain(Northeast Guilford HS) OL for WSSU Rams…

Kendyl Graves(Eastern Guilford HS) starts on the OL for the WSSU Rams…

Romar Thomas(Northern Guilford HS) WR for WSSU Rams…

Cameron Williams(High Point Christian Academy) WR for WSSU Rams…

Naje McClendon(Southwest Guilford HS) should end up being a starter on the DL for the WSSU Rams…

Jevon McKiver(High Point Andrews HS) DB for WSSU Rams…

Greg Liggs Jr.(Southeast Guilford HS) DB for Elon University and one of the Phoenix top defensive backs over the past three seasons…

Demetri Fitzgerald(Dudley HS) freshman defensive lineman for Averett University, in Danville, Virginia….

Colin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) walkon kicker for N.C. State Wolfpack….

Send us the names of those that are missing from our list……

More former Smith Golden Eagles:

John Robert Brown competing for playing time at Johnson c Smith DT

Desmond Sturdavant Hampton starting DE…Our old buddy Chunky, still hanging in there…Good job…

Cameron Clarke Starting LT UNC Charlotte…Cameron a fine O-Line member of the 49ers…

Nick Witherspoon redshirt N.C. Central DE

Stephan Hart LB N.C. Central….

Let’s add in Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS), redshirt freshman on the O-Line for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons….