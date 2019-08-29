JV Football Games Tonight in Guilford County(8/29/19)

Posted by Andy Durham on August 29, 2019 at 10:53 am under High School | Read the First Comment

All games at 7pm, unless otherwise listed…….

Page(0-1) at Northern Guilford(1-0)

Ragsdale(0-0) at Dudley(0-0)

Northwest Guilford(1-0) at Western Guilford(0-0)

Asheboro(1-0) at Grimsley(0-1)

East Forsyth(0-0) at Southwest Guilford(0-0)

Southeast Guilford(0-0) at Reidsville(1-0)…This game not listed on MaxPreps schedule, but is listed on the SEG Weekly Athletics Schedule…

Providence Grove(0-0) at Southern Guilford(0-0)

High Point Andrews(0-0) at WS Carver(0-0)

High Point Christian Academy(0-0) at Covenant Day(0-0) in Matthews, N.C. 5pm

Northeast Guilford(0-1) OPEN
Eastern Guilford(1-0) OPEN
High Point Central(0-1) OPEN

  • Spencer Dixon said,

    No JV at Northern v Page tonight. This was switched to an Endowment Game.

