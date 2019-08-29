JV Football Games Tonight in Guilford County(8/29/19)
All games at 7pm, unless otherwise listed…….
Page(0-1) at Northern Guilford(1-0)
Ragsdale(0-0) at Dudley(0-0)
Northwest Guilford(1-0) at Western Guilford(0-0)
Asheboro(1-0) at Grimsley(0-1)
East Forsyth(0-0) at Southwest Guilford(0-0)
Southeast Guilford(0-0) at Reidsville(1-0)…This game not listed on MaxPreps schedule, but is listed on the SEG Weekly Athletics Schedule…
Providence Grove(0-0) at Southern Guilford(0-0)
High Point Andrews(0-0) at WS Carver(0-0)
High Point Christian Academy(0-0) at Covenant Day(0-0) in Matthews, N.C. 5pm
Northeast Guilford(0-1) OPEN
Eastern Guilford(1-0) OPEN
High Point Central(0-1) OPEN
Spencer Dixon said,
No JV at Northern v Page tonight. This was switched to an Endowment Game.
