JV Football Tonight Finals for 8/29/19:Dudley tops Ragsdale in Double OT/Smith pulls off Big Win at NEG/Grimsley rolls past Asheboro/Reidsville eases past SEG and more….

Dudley 34, Ragsdale 28 (Double Overtime)

Dudley(10)/Ragsdale(0-1)

Smith 8, Northeast Guilford 6

NEG trying to run out the clock fumbles with 2:15 left in the 4th Quarter at midfield…Smith scores with under a minute to play off of a tipped pass and convert the Two-Point Conversion….Smith began the season with 12 players and was able to bring 18 players to NEG tonight and the Golden Eagles are able to come away with the win…Should make for an interesting Friday night, with NEG at Ben L. Smith

Smith(1-0)/NEG(0-2)

Northwest Guilford 37, Western Guilford 6

NWG(2-0)/WG(0-1)

Grimsley 22, Asheboro 6

Grimsley(1-1)/Asheboro(1-1)

Reidsville 22, Southeast Guilford 14

Reidsville(2-0)/SEG(0-1)

East Surry 14, Starmount 0

East Surry(2-0)

More scores on the way…..

East Forsyth(0-0) at Southwest Guilford(0-0)

Providence Grove(0-0) at Southern Guilford(0-0)

High Point Andrews(0-0) at WS Carver(0-0)

High Point Christian Academy(0-0) at Covenant Day(0-0) in Matthews, N.C. 5pm

Eastern Guilford(1-0) OPEN

High Point Central(0-1) OPEN

Northern Guilford(1-0) OPEN

Page(0-1) OPEN