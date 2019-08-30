College Cross Country Results – Guilford Opens Season in Non-Scoring Quaker XC Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2019 season with their first home meet in five years with the non-scoring Quaker XC Opener. Teams from Averett University and Randolph College joined the Quakers on the five-kilometer Meadows Course that winds through the northwest corner of Guilford’s campus.

Averett University rookie Chandler Lowell captured the men’s race in convincing fashion. He won the 15-man race in 17 minutes, 30.4 seconds, over a minute faster than second-place finisher Brandon Epperly of Randolph. The WildCats’ Mason Dye (19:16.2) and Kenny Kinton (19:26.4) followed before Averett’s Michael Nichols (19:39.2) rounded out the top five.

Freshman Dierell Parker (19:43.9) edged teammate Zach Crane (19:46.9) for sixth place. Guilford’s third runner, sophomore Keshawn Murray, crossed the finish line in 23:35.1, good for 13th place.

Rookie Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs led Randolph to a 1-2-3 finish in the women’s race. Clardy-Josephs broke the tape in 20:19.9, 25 seconds ahead of classmate Megan Westerman (20:44.9). WildCats’ senior Elizabeth Beairstro followed in 21:39.2 before Guilford’s Emily Winder (22:14.8) placed fourth. Averett’s Sydney Fryman rounded out the top five in 24:35.2.

Rania Ettorchi, Guilford’s other female contestant, finished her first college meet in 28:25.7, good for 10th in the 14-woman field.

Coach Marty Owens’ club is back in action September 14 at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preview meet in Salem, Virginia.