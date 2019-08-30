College Men’s Soccer Final: Guilford 3, Averett 1

DANVILLE, Va. — Freshmen Sam Coughlin, Kyle Broderick and Kenny Nzekwe scored in their first collegiate match as Guilford College won at Averett University, 3-1, in the season opener for both teams.

The Quakers got on the scoreboard in the 31st minute. Coughlin tallied after receiving a pass from senior Ricky Aguilar. The freshman finished inside the right post.

Less than a minute later, however, the Cougars tied the match. After a Guilford foul in the box, AU’s Owen Story converted a penalty kick.

In the 36th minute, Broderick notched his first collegiate goal. He collected the ball about 20 yards away, dribbled and then finished inside the right post. The score remained 2-1 at halftime.

There was no more scoring until the 88:27 mark. Nzekwe got behind the Averett backline and beat Cougar goalkeeper Colton Dutchess to the near post.

For the match, the Quakers trailed in shots (13-10) but had the edge in corner kicks (4-2). Junior goalie Zach Van Kampen collected five saves for the visitors.

Guilford hosts Pfeiffer University on Sunday. The home-opener begins at 7 p.m.