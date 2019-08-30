High School Football Tonight in Guilford County with our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

Games set for TONIGHT Friday/August 30:

**********(All kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.)**********

Northern Guilford(0-1) at Page(0-1)

D.J. Wagner at this game covering it for GreensboroSports.com…This game at Marion Kirby Stadium and last week the Page Pirates’ QB Javondre Paige was 20/32…352 YARDS..4 TD’S/O INT (63%)….352 yards, 4 TD’s and no INT’s that is a very productive night…The Page backup Alonza Barrett was 7/15…110 YARDS…O TD’S/O INT/ (47%)…That’s 462 yards passing by the Page QB’s last Saturday night in the 28-27 loss by Page, at Davie County….Page’ top receiver was Antoine Shaw 11 CATCHES 136 YARDS…TD receptions for Page from Crump, Wilson, Smith and Melton….Northern will have their hands full in this one….

Dudley(0-1) at Ragsdale(1-0)

Dennis Williamson at this game for GreensboroSports.com…Ragsdale QB Alston Hooker going up against his old team and Hooker threw for 252 yards last week and ran for over 100 yards and had TD’s running and TD’s passing, and if Hooker gets tired, Ragsdale can hand the ball to Devan Boykin…Dudley’s defense will be tested again in this game, but after last week over at West Forsyth, the Dudley D will be ready…Going to be hard to run or pass on Dudley tonight…Dudley has to get their offensive kinks worked out…

Western Guilford(1-0) at Northwest Guilford(1-0)

Wyatt Smith at this game for GreensboroSports.com…WG defense went way above the cause last week and pitched a shutout versus Morehead, but NWG will be a different animal tonight and WG must not get tired, or they will be spent…Wyatt will have a full report for us after this game tonight…

Northeast Guilford(0-1) at Smith(0-1)

Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week….On GreensboroSports Radio….

Don Tilley and our broadcast team at this game tonight…This game will mark and recognize the first football team in Ben L. Smith High School history…The 1963 Smith Golden Eagle football team will be recognized at halftime tonight, at the stadium named for their old coach, Claude Manzi Stadium…The first black athlete in Smith High School history will also be recognized at halftime of this game…Ray Linney will be recognized and we hope to get an interview with Ray Linney prior to the game…Big night at Smith High School and history will be remembered tonight…Don Tilley is a Ben L. Smith High School graduate….The game should be interesting too, especially after Smith snuck out of Bill Bookout Stadium at NEG, with an 8-6 win last night…

Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…

(Don Moore will have updated scores for us at the GreensboroSports.com sports desk all night long.)

Grimsley(1-0) at Asheboro(0-1)

Grimsley looked very sharp last week in the Whirlies’ 34-0 win over Northern Guilford…Senior QB Chris Zellous can lead and senior, RB Quan Nora, can really run…

Travis Shaw and Quentin Williamson standing tall and tough on defense…

Southwest Guilford(1-0) at East Forsyth(1-0)

Gonna be very hard for SWG to win over at Fred Lewis Stadium…EF junior QB Chris Lyles is one of the best QBs around the area….

Oxford Webb(0-1) at Southeast Guilford(0-1)

SEG took it on the chin at Scotland County on Monday, but the Falcons should be in a better ‘frame of flight’ tonight, at Bill Slayton Stadium…Webb lost last week, 12-6 to Rockingham County…Wonder if Todd Webb will be at this game for SEG….

++++++++Interesting note on last week’s SEG at Scotland County game….SEG could only muster three points vs. The Scots(27-3 final SC) and part of the reason The Scots are so good on defense, is their defensive coordinator is a Scott….That’s Scott Loosemore, the the former Southeast Guilford Falcon, the man who gave current SEG head coach Kennedy Tinsley his first coaching job((when Loosemore was the head coach at Eastern Guilford HS), Scott Loosemore worked for current SEG defensive coordinator Damon Coiro, when coach Coiro was the head coach at Grimsley HS, Loosemore played on the line at SEG while in high school, and played along side current SEG offensive line coach Kyle Faust, and Coach Loosemore coached at Southeast Guilford as an assistant coach for 10 years, with much of that time spent with then SEG head coach Tommy Norwood….

A few of the ‘outside the line points’, that happened inside the game, this past Monday, as Scotland County got past SEG, 27-3…..++++++++++

Trinity(0-1) at Eastern Guilford(1-0)

It is becoming, or it will be becoming the Kamell Smith Show for Eastern Guilford…Just turn this kid loose and let him go…He can run and he can throw….And EG can rely on him for at least three TD’s tonight….

Southern Guilford(0-1) at Providence Grove(1-0)

SG taking the bus down to Climax and maybe this might be the night when the Storm goes Dorian on the Patriots…SG could use another big boost from QB Myles Crisp this evening…

High Point Central(0-1) at WS Parkland(1-0)

Central with no solution for Reidsville back on Monday night and tonight the Bison should be in a much better ‘frame of game’….HP Central will be scoring, but will it be enough and can they slow down or stop Parkland’s QB Schell…

WS Carver(1-0) at High Point Andrews(1-0)

Andrews is playing Andrews football again and the Red Raiders have a very good chance to pick up a road win tonight…

North Wake Saints(0-0) at High Point Christian Academy(1-0)…This game will kickoff at 7pm, at the Simeon Stadium Athletic Complex

Coach Bell said earlier this week that this is his best HPCA ever and they should show that valor tonight vs. NWS….

Community of Davidson(0-0) at Bishop McGuinness(0-1)

We don’t know anything about the team from Davidson, but if Terry Holland is coaching Davidson tonight, Bishop could be in trouble….Still think Bishop shows more this week, than they did last week vs. Central Davidson and somebody said Central Davidson was coached by Lefty Driesell…

More on the way in a few with Picks and the Poll…..

Here’s our Top Ten High School Football Poll from GreensboroSports.com:

1)Grimsley(1-0)

2)Page(0-1)

3)Dudley(0-1)

4)Eastern Guilford(1-0)

5)Ragsdale(1-0)

6)Southeast Guilford(0-1)

7)Southwest Guilford(1-0)

8)Northwest Guilford(1-0)

9)High Point Andrews(1-0)

10)Western Guilford(1-0)

Picks for this week and last week we went (7-5)…Nothing like last year, but there is still time to catch back up….

Page

Dudley

Northwest

Northeast

Grimsley

East Forsyth

Southeast

Eastern

Providence Grove

WS Parkland

HP Andrews

HP Christian

Bishop