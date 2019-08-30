HPU Volleyball Panthers Put Away Bisons With Opening Match Sweep

FORT WORTH, Texas – High Point University volleyball picks up its first win of the season on Friday, working to a 3-0 victory over Lipscomb in the opening match of the 2019 season. The Panthers’ contest with the Bisons is the first of six matches to be played at the TCU-hosted Cowtown Classic, with HPU participating in its second game of the day at 8 PM against Texas Christian.

The Panthers started off the 2019 on a 3-0 run, holding the lead throughout the entirety of set number one. Leading by as many as nine points, HPU took the opening stanza by a final of 25-21 with freshman Annie Sullivan recording four kills in her first appearance in Purple & White.

The first-year Panther would finish the morning contest with nine kills overall, accruing another two in a second set that saw her team take a 25-20 victory. After falling behind 11-7, HPU would go on a 6-1 run to take the lead, as the two sides remained close throughout the remainder of the second term. Holding a 21-20 lead, the Panthers would go on to score the final four points of the set however, with the kill from Gabrielle Idlebird securing a two-set lead for the Purple & White.

Collecting five blocks in the final period, the third set belonged solely to the Panthers, who sealed the decision on a 25-19 victory. HPU drove out to a three-point lead before surrendering its lead to the Bisons at 5-4. Six of the next seven points belonged to High Point’s side however, as the Panthers held onto their lead for the remainder of the afternoon.

As a team, the Panthers outhit the Bisons by an average of .294 to .059, on the way to scoring 35 kills on just 85 attempts. Eight HPU players recorded points in Friday’s three-set sweep in all, while five freshmen made their debuts in Purple & White.

>> Making her first appearance for High Point, freshman Annie Sullivan delivered a team-high nine kills on the afternoon, while fellow first-year Sopheea Mink tallied seven

>> Freshman setter Maria Miggins came within three kills of a double-double while collecting seven kills and 22 assists

>> Abby Bottomley and Macy Miller gathered double-digit dig numbers, with the former’s 14 tying for a match-high

>> In addition to her five kills, Idlebird finished the morning contest with four blocks, including a solo