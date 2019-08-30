Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 30, 2019
Game of the Week Stream 1: Northeast Guilford (0-1) at Smith (0-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM.
UPDATE #1- 7:50 PM
0 Q
Northern Guilford (0-1)
Page (0-1)
0 Q
Dudley (0-1)
Ragsdale (1-0)
0 Q
Western Guilford (1-0)
Northwest Guilford (1-0)
1 Q
Northeast Guilford (0-1) – 0
Smith (0-1) – 6
0 Q
Grimsley (1-0)
Asheboro (0-1)
1 Q
Southwest Guilford (1-0) – 7
East Forsyth (1-0) – 7
0 Q
Oxford Webb (0-1)
Southeast Guilford (0-1)
0 Q
Trinity (0-1)
Eastern Guilford (1-0)
0 Q
Southern Guilford (0-1)
Providence Grove (1-0)
0 Q
High Point Central (0-1)
Winston-Salem Parkland (1-0)
1 Q
Winston-Salem Carver (1-0) – 0
High Point Andrews (1-0) – 7
0 Q
North Wake Saints (0-0)
High Point Christian Academy (1-0)
0 Q
Community of Davidson (0-0)
Bishop McGuinness (0-1)
COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL
Send Us Your Scores
Email – scores@greensborosports.com
Twitter – @gsosports
SMS/Text – 336-303-1217
