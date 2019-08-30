Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – August 30, 2019

Game of the Week Stream 1: Northeast Guilford (0-1) at Smith (0-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM.

UPDATE #1- 7:50 PM

0 Q

Northern Guilford (0-1)

Page (0-1)

0 Q

Dudley (0-1)

Ragsdale (1-0)

0 Q

Western Guilford (1-0)

Northwest Guilford (1-0)

1 Q

Northeast Guilford (0-1) – 0

Smith (0-1) – 6

0 Q

Grimsley (1-0)

Asheboro (0-1)

1 Q

Southwest Guilford (1-0) – 7

East Forsyth (1-0) – 7

0 Q

Oxford Webb (0-1)

Southeast Guilford (0-1)

0 Q

Trinity (0-1)

Eastern Guilford (1-0)

0 Q

Southern Guilford (0-1)

Providence Grove (1-0)

0 Q

High Point Central (0-1)

Winston-Salem Parkland (1-0)

1 Q

Winston-Salem Carver (1-0) – 0

High Point Andrews (1-0) – 7

0 Q

North Wake Saints (0-0)

High Point Christian Academy (1-0)

0 Q

Community of Davidson (0-0)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1)

