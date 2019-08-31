College Football for Saturday August 31:First Full day of College Football in 2019 and why was Wake Forest playing on a Friday night???
Why was Wake Forest playing college football last night??? Friday nights are for high school football games, and can anybody out there today explain why the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were playing on a Friday night??? Glad they won and congrats to them, but on a Friday night?…..Come on……
Final:Wake Forest 38, Utah State 35
Thursday:Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28
College Football for Saturday August 31:
Local:
Elon at N.C. A&T 6pm at BB&T Stadium
Guilford and Greensboro College begin play next week….Winston-Salem State will open their season on Thursday…
ACC:
East Carolina at N.C. State 12 Noon
North Carolina vs. South Carolina 3:30pm(Charlotte, N.C.)
Duke vs. Alabama 3:30pm(Atlanta, Georgia)
Boise State at Florida State 12 Noon
Virginia Tech at Boston College 4pm
Syracuse at Liberty 6pm
Virginia at Pitt 7:30pm
Statewide:
Mercer at Western Carolina 6pm
*****Looks like most of the teams are starting up next week…Anybody know of any other games going on today…..*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.