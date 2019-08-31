College Football Today Scoreboard(8/31/19):N.C A&T Aggies, UNC Tar Heels, N.C. State Wolfpack, APP Mountaineers among those with LARGE Wins

**********Finals in College Football on this Saturday…..**********

Finals:

N.C. A&T 24, Elon 21

A field goal from 51 yards out wins the game for the N.C. A&T Aggies…Ruiz, the N.C. A&T Aggies kicker nails the field goal..

North Carolina Tar Heels 24, South Carolina Gamecocks 20

Mack Brown is back in town and ready to get down…

N.C. State 34, East Carolina 6

N.C. State’s new QB Matt McKay goes 25-37/308 passing yards and 1 TD…McKay with 6 carries for 35 yards and 2 TD’s…

Appalachian State 42, East Tennessee State 7

TD reception for APP’s Thomas Hennigan from Northwest Guilford High School…Hennigan with 7 receptions for 79 yards to lead the APP receivers…

Alabama 42, Duke 3

Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28

Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 49 yards and 1 carry for 7 yards….

Boise State 36, Florida State 31

Syracuse 24, Liberty 0

Virginia 30, Pittsburgh 14

Troy 43, Campbell 14

C.J. Freeman from Northern Guilford with 5 carries for 19 yards for Campbell..

Mercer 49, Western Carolina 27