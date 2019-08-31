Greensboro College Volleyball Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins On Day One Of 2019 Jean Lojko Invitational:Greensboro College Sports Update( August 30, 2019)

Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins On Day One Of 2019 Jean Lojko Invitational

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team swept the opening day of the 2019 Jean Lojko Volleyball Invitational Friday.

Greensboro defeated the Mustangs of Mid-Atlantic Christian University in the day’s second match by a 3-0 score before defeating Hollins University 3-0 in the night cap.

In the first set against the Mustangs, Greensboro sailed to a 25-11 victory before taking a 25-21 lead in the second set to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Pride then dominated Mid-Atlantic Christian in the third set and emerged victorious with a 25-7 victory in the final set.

Greensboro posted 14 service aces in the victory as Dixie Fulk led the way with four while Barrett Davis and Hailey Stout combined for five. Stout also posted a match-high 12 kills.

Following a two-match break, Greensboro picked up right where they left off against the Mustangs and quickly took a one-set lead on Hollins with a 25-16 win. After pushing their lead to 2-0 with a 25-17 win in Set 2, the Pride closed the door on Hollins with a tightly contested 25-22 win in the final set.

Greensboro once again had 14 service aces as Addie Haywood, Fulk, and Stout posted three aces each. Natalie Rosinski posted a match-high six kills while Sarah Oakes added five kills.

Katrina O’Neill also had a sloid match for the Pride as she finished with four kills and four blocks.

The Pride will close out the Jean Lojko Invitational Saturday when they take on Johnson University (Fla.) and Piedmont International University. Greensboro’s match against Johnson has been moved to from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. to allow the Suns to travel back home ahead of the impending hurricane in the Florida area.

Men’s Soccer Drops Season Opener At Christopher Newport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team dropped their season opener to the Captains of Christopher Newport University in the 2019 Steve Shaw Classic Friday, 4-0.

The Captains struck for the game’s first goal in the sixth minute before building their lead to 3-0 heading into halftime.

Over the final 45 minutes, Greensboro was unable to get anything going offensively and Christopher Newport struck one final time in the 47th minute to secure the four-goal victory.

Elmer Martinez started in goal for the Pride and recorded two saves before Remy Brezault stepped between the pipes for the final 33 minutes.

Jordy Briceno and William Curry each had one shot on goal for the Pride.

The Pride will close out the classic at 5 p.m. Saturday when they take on Kean University.

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team dropped their season opener to the Generals of Washington & Lee University Friday, 2-0.

In the first half, Greensboro was able to battle to a scoreless draw before Washington & Lee scored their first goal just four minutes into the second period.

The score then remained the same for the next 12 minutes before the game’s final goal was scored.

Despite the result, Greensboro had an outstanding performance in goal by Kelsey Emrich as she stopped 10 of the 12 shots she saw.

“The effort from the team today was fantastic,” Head Coach Jordan May said. “Our fight from start to finish, and some terrific goalkeeping, is something I am extremely proud of.

“Washington and Lee is a top notch program and the high level of play showed us we have much to work on, but also allowed us to see where we want to go. We are looking forward to another opportunity to grow tomorrow against Bridgewater.”

Greensboro will return to action Saturday when they square off with Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee.