Guilford Volleyball Concludes Emory Classic With 3-0 Loss To No. 8 Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
ATLANTA, Ga. – Guilford College’s volleyball team (0-3) concluded the Emory Classic with a loss to eighth-ranked Johnson & Wales (R.I.) University. The Wildcats improved to 2-1 on the season with the 25-13, 25-17, 26-24 victory.
Guilford fought hard in the third set and came back to tie the score at 24-24 before Johnson & Wales closed out the frame with two straight kills to secure the match victory. Leading the Wildcats offensively was Kate Walker with 11 kills on .556 hitting. Brylee Frank added a team-high 36 assists while Elyssa Nicolas contributed 15 digs.
The Quakers finished the match with a .000 percentage and were led by Jasmine Gaines with seven kills. Senior setter Tina Eucker registered a team-leading 18 assists and Bryce Smith recorded 10 digs.
Guilford welcomes Pfeiffer to Ragan-Brown Field House Wednesday, September 4 for a 7:00 p.m. match.
