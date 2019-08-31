High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:A look at Week Two Totals and a Glance at Lance

This kind of reminds me of the old days…A remind on ‘The Rewind”, and it takes me back to the old days when you would pick up the paper on Saturday mornings and read over all of the high school football numbers and details, from the games the night before…Back before we had a “Friday Night Finish” like we have now here at the site…Back when the Saturday morning paper had scores, names and numbers from high school football games from all over the county and across the region….

But after our travels in today's time machine it is now time to go modern-day/current times and give some of the news from the Friday night games making the rounds on the net this morning…We make it easier for you, by bringing all of these games into one Central location….So how you feeling, as we start dealing and I want to begin with the games that came our way last night from our team here at GreensboroSports.com…I read their work and was pleased and impressed, with the work turned in by Wyatt Smith and D.J. Wagner from last night's games…I assigned Wyatt and D.J. to the games that they covered, and they ended up with two super contests/games last night…

Wyatt Smith at Northwest Guilford for the Western Guilford Hornets vs. the Northwest Guilford Vikings.

Next up from our team members here at GreensboroSports.com we have D.J. Wagner with the news on last night's Northern Guilford at Page game…

D.J. Wagner covers the Nighthawks huge win at Marion Kirby stadium.

Let’s hit our “Free Form” and take the plunge outside the World of GreensboroSports.com and bring in more from other sources around our coverage area…

Asheboro coach Kevin Gillespie on Grimsley:“We couldn’t muster a whole lot of offense against that defense,” Gillespie said. “They beat us up front. They did exactly what we prepared for. We had an injury to a lineman and when that happens, it gets a little tougher. I knew they were a good football team.”

In that same Click above you can read about Southern Guilford over Providence Grove….It was a large win for the Southern Guilford Storm….Three interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown, and a fumble in the first half helped Southern Guilford into a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 36-0 lead at halftime.

Eastern Guilford-Trinity game, and High Point Andrews win big over WS Carver…Andrews off to a very good start…And as for Eastern Guilford, Lance Sockwell, the Eastern Guilford principal now having assembled quite a staff down in Gibsonville, with Lance as the "Top Cat", and Lance being a former Eastern Guilford and Western Carolina Catamount football player and he has Randall Hackett as his Athletic Director, and new football coach Tony Aguilar, who has started off 2019 at (2-0), plus he has that brand new assistant principal John Hughes, as Lance's sidekick.