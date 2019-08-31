HPU WSOC Takes No. 11 Mountaineers To The Brink

MORGANTOWN, W.VA – High Point University women’s soccer held a scoreless draw through 76 minutes of play with the No. 11 West Virginia University Mountaineers, before succumbing to a final defeat of 3-0. Goalkeeper Talia Klimes secured five stops in the match, while defender Allie Reagan turned in a full 90 on the pitch against WVU.

The Panthers hung tough with their hosts through the opening 45 minutes of play, holding the Mountaineers to six attempts at goal, while launching three of their own in the process. HPU forward Alex Denny was the first to test the keeper during the Friday night contest after steering her lone shot of the night on frame. The senior’s start in Morgantown was her first of the year, while her attempt was the only one of the Panthers’ first half to reach frame.

After taking 18 shots without a goal, the Mountaineers opened scoring during the 77th, going on to score another pair of markers in the succeeding eight minutes. HPU forward Alex Palmer nearly drew the Purple & White level after WVU’s opening tally, but the junior transfer’s attempt resulted in a save, securing the clean sheet on the night.

The final score read 3-0 in favor of the home team, as the Panthers got their first taste of top-25 action in 2019. The side will come back home for a Monday contest against UNCG this next, looking to get their first win of the campaign in this year’s Piedmont Triad Derby at the Vert.