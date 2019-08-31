Kemei, Phoenix Women Take Victories at Elon Cross Country Opener

ELON, N.C. – Scolasticah Kemei’s victory in the women’s 4K race helped the Elon University women’s cross country team earn a team victory at the Elon Opener on Friday night, August 30, at the Elon Cross Country Course.

Women’s Results • Women’s Team Results • Men’s Results • Men’s Team Results

Kemei earned medalist honors with her win in the 4K race with a time of 14:10 at the meet. She was one of three Phoenix female harriers to finish in the top-10 of the race as the Elon women claimed the team title with 56 points to beat out North Carolina (59) and Campbell (62). Duke (76) and UNCG (103) rounded out the top-five scores.

Melissa Anastasakis was sixth with her time of 14:39.2 while Hannah Preeo was 10th at her time of 14:44.4. Bridget Kanaley was 17th overall as the next Phoenix runner at her time of 15:03.1 while freshman Margaret Springer rounded out the top-five scorers with her time of 15:07.1.

In the men’s 6K, Andrew Miller took the lead for the Phoenix men and was 23rd overall for the Phoenix with his time of 19:29.3. A pair of first-year athletes, Aidan Tierney (26th, 19:33) and Tamer Metwalli (32nd, 19:56.9), were next up for the Phoenix. Senior Richie Kasper was 36th overall with a time of 20:07.6 with another rookie, Dillon Selfors, rounding out the top-five times with a 20:19.9 in 40th.

Duke won the men’s 6K team title with 20 points. Campbell was next with 65 points with the Amon Kemboi winning the individual championship. North Carolina was third with 71 points followed by UNCG (130) and Elon (157).

The Phoenix will compete again on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the JMU Invitational.