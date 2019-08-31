Second Half Rally Lifts Elon MSOC Phoenix Past Roadrunners, 3-2

DURHAM, N.C. – Behind three goals in the final 30 minutes, the Elon University men’s soccer team rallied from a 2-0 second half deficit to earn a 3-2 victory over CSU Bakersfield in its season-opener on Friday, August 30, at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational at Koskinen Stadium.

Elon (1-0) used second-half scores from Vemund Hole Vik, Christian Lauenborg and Valdi Jonsson to pull out the victory over the Roadrunners (0-1). The Phoenix outshot the Roadrunners in the contest, 16-8, with CSU Bakersfield having the 7-5 edge in corners.

The Rundown

The Roadrunners took the lead first in the opening half. CSU Bakersfield drew a corner kick inside the 19th minute and capitalized off the set piece as Tom Shepherd headed in the ball from the back post as Elon fell behind 1-0.

CSU Bakersfield scored again early in the second half. The Roadrunners were able to convert on a counter play to go ahead 2-0 inside the 52nd minute.

The Phoenix got on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute. Hole Vik headed in the first score of the contest for Elon off a helper from Marco Vesterholm to bring the maroon and gold within one, 2-1.

Nearly 10 minutes later, the Phoenix knotted the game at two-all. Lauenborg played the ball off a cross from Mattias Cooper and headed it pass the keeper to tie the contest at 2-2.

Elon continued the attack with the momentum in its favor. The maroon and gold finally broke through as Jonsson scored the go-ahead goal after going one-on-one against the netminder in the 77th minute. That put the score 3-2 in favor of the Phoenix and proved to be the eventual game-winner.

Up Next

The Phoenix continues play at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational this Sunday, Sept. 1, as Elon faces former conference foe Furman. That match is scheduled for a noon kickoff.