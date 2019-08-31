Talk about a “Stone-Cold Stunner”:Northern Guilford Beats Page 16-14

Northern Guilford Beats Page 16-14.

from D.J. Wagner with GreensboroSports.com

In a game where both teams came in 0-1 on the season if you had looked at the stats from last week, you would have expected a completely different outcome in this game, but that is why they play the game.

Last week Page came up short against Davie County 28-27 and piled on 544 yards total offense to lose in the final five seconds on a failed two-point conversion, while Northern Guilford was shut out 34-0 to Grimsley. This time the defense of Northern Guilford reigned supreme in beating Page 16-14 to bring their record to 1-1 while dropping Page to 0-2 in the home opener for Page.

Page opened the game with a pre-game ceremony in honor of Sincere Davis, who was lost in a shooting in March of this year. Page is doing a couple of things to honor him this season. First off Page put red lines on each of the hash marks on the 26-yard line, and one member of the Pirates was going to wear #26 during each home game this season. QB Javondre’ Paige had the first honor to wear the number tonight.

Northern Guilford won the opening toss and chose to defer so Page got the ball to start the game. The first three possessions ended in punts before Northern Guilford finally was able to drive 48 yards on nine plays as it was QB Will Lenard passing to Rashawn Pleasant from 15 yards out for the TD, the key play on the drive was the first one as Lenard kept the ball and rushed 16 yards to the Page 34. The PAT was good, and it was 7-0 Nighthawks.

The Pirates rotated QBs again this time bringing Alonza Barnett under center for the next drive and he had a 21-yard run, and completed a 19-yard pass to Antoine Shaw, add to that a couple of penalties and it finished with a five-yard pass from Barnett to CJ Crump for the TD, it took 11 plays and went 65 yards and with 10:16 to go the half it was tied up at 7. Page was able to turn the Nighthawks over on downs at midfield but were not able to capitalize, Javondre’ Paige was sacked on third and nine by Tobi Fawole and was taken out of the game. He would not return as he was placed in concussion protocol. So, a week after going 20-32 352 yards and 4 TDs, he finished the night 1-5 for 5 yards. Both defenses locked down the remainder of the half, and we finished the half tied at 7.

Northern Guilford got the ball to start the second half and the team traded punts, before Northern Guilford struck again. After a really bad snap on a punt for Page punter Tyler Elliott made a great save getting the kick off, and what would have turned into a 30 yard loss turned into a 13 yard punt but gave the Nighthawks a short field and they wasted no time, first it was a 29-yard pass to Michael Frogge to get the ball down to the Page 9, and after a tackle for loss and short two yard run it was a 13-yard pass, again to Frogge, for the TD. With the PAT it was 14-7 Nighthawks. Neither offense could muster any steam on offense the rest of the quarter and that is how we ended the third.

The fourth was more of the same at the start, this time Northern Guilford was able to drive down to the Page 39 before having to punt, and their special teams was able to down the ball on the Page two-yard line. The Pirates went 0-3 on passes and mixed in a false start penalty to have fourth and 11 at their 1-yard line. Tyler Elliot caught the high snap, but when he came down his foot was on the end line and it was ruled a safety, making it 16-7 Northern Guilford with 5:11 to play.

Northern Guilford was not able to run out the clock after the free kick and had to punt, it took three plays for Page to answer, two huge plays were part of the drive, first Barnett passed 28-yards to Jaiel Melton, and then finished with a 43-pass and run by CJ Crump, with the PAT it was 16-14 with 1:52 left.

The Nighthawks recovered the onside kick but fumbled on their first play as Jordan McInnis coughed it up and it was recovered by Jerome Roy for the Pirates. The Pirates went four and out to turn the ball over on downs and the Nighthawks were able to run out the last 52 seconds to bounce back from the shut out a week earlier. Will Lenard with 15-22 180 yards and 2 TDs for the Nighthawks while Alonza Barnett was 7-22 122 yards and 2 TDs.

Page next travels to Dudley, while Northern Guilford will host Ragsdale.