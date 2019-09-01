Arn Anderson makes appearance at AEW All Out event in Chicago:”A Spine on the Pine”, as Anderson lays Shawn Spears out

Your’e gonna want to see the video of “The Enforcer” Double A Arn Anderson entering the ring at Saturday night’s AEW/All Elite Wrestling’s All Out event in Chicago..

Anderson stepped into the ring during the Cody Rhodes-Shawn Spears wrestling match and Double A Arn Anderson, the true Enforcer, laid out Cody’s opponent Shawn Spears in complete Arn Anderson form and style, in what JR/Jim Ross called, a “Spine on the Pine”…

Arn Anderson with his patented “Spine Buster” and Spears, who was being managed by Tully Blanchard, Arn’s former tag-team partner as the Brain Busters(WWE/WWF), and Arn’s fellow Four Horseman member(WCW), well Arn got the upper hand on Shawn Spears and Spears was laid out with the now-famous, “Spine on the Pine”, as called by Jim Ross….

CLICK HERE to see Arn Anderson deliver the "Spine on the Pine" and read what "The Rock" has to say about Arn Anderson, at "All Out"….

