Greensboro College Sports Update: August 31, 2019

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

Volleyball Improves To 4-0 With Two-Match Sweep Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team capped off a perfect weekend at the 2019 Jean Lojko Invitational Saturday with two victories.

The Pride defeated Johnson University (Fla.) 3-1 in the day’s second match before capping off the two-day event with a 3-1 victory over Piedmont International University.

Against Johnson, Greensboro dropped the opening set by a 26-24 score before winning the next three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-9, and 25-13 to take the win.

Natalie Rosinski posted a match-high 10 kills while Katrina O’Neill and Carly Uhlir both had eight kills. Once again, aces were a big part of the win as Greensboro posted 14 for the third straight match with Olivia Norris leading the way with five.

Following the victory over the Suns, Greensboro took a one-set lead in their match against Piedmont International before the Bruins took Set 2 by a 25-20 score to tie the match at one set each.

However, Greensboro was able to find their stride over the next two sets and was able to secure the two-set victory by scores of 25-15 and 25-22.

This time it was Uhlir leading the way with 12 kills and Dixie Fulk had 18 assists and two service aces.

“I am really happy with the effort that the team put forward this weekend,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We did some really wonderful things, but we still have some stuff to work on. I was also really impressed with the chemistry of this team on the floor as we tried many different people and lineups.

“These girls battled some adversity but did not give up and I could not be prouder. We are excited to get back to practice and continue get better as we prepare for another tough weekend next week.”

The Pride will return to action Friday at the Maroon Classic at Roanoke College. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Women’s Soccer Tops Bridgewater For First Win Of 2019

LEXINGTON, Va. – Jordan May picked up her first win as Greensboro College’s head women’s soccer coach Saturday as Haley Russell scored two goals to lift the Pride past Bridgewater 2-1.

Russell gave Greensboro a one-goal lead in the 26thminute of play before extending the margin to 2-0 at the half.

The Pride and the Eagles then played the next 35 minutes even before Bridgewater struck for the game’s final goal in the 76thminute.

“The girls played a great first half in which we were disciplined in the little things,” May said. “The second game of a doubleheader weekend is always a tough obstacle to overcome both physically and mentally, but the players fought hard and were able to grit out the win.”

Greensboro finished with 10 shots on the day and Kelsey Emrich picked up the win in goal.

The Pride will return to action Monday when they travel to Bob Jones for a 4 p.m. start. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Men’s Golf Sits Third As Second Round Suspended At Transylvania Fall Invitational

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team currently sits in third-place at the Transylvania Fall Invitational at the par-72 University of Kentucky Big Blue Course.

Greensboro was one hole shy of completing their second round of action when play was suspended due to lightning. Connor Brown, who carded two consecutive even-par rounds, sits in a tied for third through 36 completed holes. In addition to Brown, the Pride also had a strong 36-hole performance by Zach Swink.

After recording a four-over par 76 over the first 18 holes, Swink rebound back with a two-under par 70 in Round 2 and sits in a tie for 10th at two-over par.

Scott Campbell, who still has one hole to complete on his second round, is in a 15th-place tie at four-over par while Davis Reynolds sits at seven-over par through 36 holes. Troy Stribling is also competing for the Pride team score, while Austin Stout rebounded from a rocky first round as an individual to shoot a four-over par 76 in Round 2.

The Pride will close out the 54-hole event Sunday. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Men’s Soccer Falls In Heartbreaker Against Kean University

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team dropped a heartbreaker to Kean University Saturday to close out Steve Shaw Classic at Christopher Newport University 2-1.

Kean took a one-goal lead in the 16th minute of action before Darli Mihindou cashed in an assist from Christian Thomas just four minutes later to tie the game.

Following the Mihindou goal, the score remained tied until the final two seconds of the contest when Kean got a goal off a blocked shot to take the one-goal victory.

Elmer Martinez record three saves in just over 61 minutes of play while Remy Brezault, who was credited with the loss, also had three saves. Greensboro fired eight shots on frame in the game as Jordy Briceno placed a team-leading three shots on goal.

The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they host Randolph College at 4 p.m. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborcollegesports.com.