Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/2-9/6/19:Lots of EG games this week at Tommy Grayson Field/Football Friday at Grimsley HS
09/02/19 Monday N/A Holiday / Vacation Day
09/03/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Southern Alamance EGHS Tennis Courts
09/03/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/03/19 Tuesday Soccer V Boys H 6:00 PM Graham High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/03/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Gymnasium
09/04/19 Wednesday N/A 4:00 PM Picture Day for Cheer, CC, VB, M Soc, W. Tennis, W. Golf
09/04/19 Wednesday Tennis V Girls H 5:00 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/04/19 Wednesday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center
09/05/19 Thursday Tennis V Girls A 4:30 PM Ragsdale High School
09/05/19 Thursday Tennis V Girls H 4:30 PM Cancelled -Morehead High School EGHS Tennis Courts
09/05/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
09/05/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southwestern Randolph High
09/05/19 Thursday Football JV Boys H 7:00 PM Grimsley High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
09/06/19 Friday Football V Boys A 7:30 PM Grimsley High School
