Elon MSOC’s Lauenborg Tabbed CAA Offensive Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – After scoring a pair of goals this weekend at the John Rennie/Nike Invitational, sophomore Christian Lauenborg of the Elon University men’s soccer team was named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday, Sept. 2.

Lauenborg scored a goal in each of the Phoenix’s two games at the Duke hosted tournament, helping Elon to an unbeaten ledger (1-0-1) from the weekend. The Aarhus, Denmark, native had a goal in the Phoenix’s come-from-behind 3-2 win over CSU Bakersfield last Friday and added another goal and an assist against Furman in Elon’s 3-3 draw versus the Paladins on Sunday. He ended the weekend being named to the All-Tournament team.

Hofstra’s Alex Ashton earned CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors while the Pride’s Frederik Rieper also took the league’s Rookie of the Week accolade.

The Phoenix hosts Big Ten foe Rutgers this Saturday, Sept. 7, for its home opener. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Rudd Field.