Greensboro College Men’s Golf Fires Even-Par Final Round To Finish Second At Transylvania Fall Invitational

Men’s Golf Fires Even-Par Final Round To Finish Second At Transylvania Fall Invitational

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team started out their 2019-2020 season with a second-place finish at the Transylvania Fall Invitational Sunday.

Greensboro entered the final 18 holes in third place but shot an even-par 288 to move up one spot, seven strokes behind Wittenberg University who took home the team title after finishing the 54-hole event at six-over par.

Scott Campbell, who found himself at four-over par through 36 holes, carded a team-best two-under par Sunday. Campbell played the front nine at even-par before carding three birdies, five pars, and one bogey on the back nine to secure his 70.

With his two-under round, Campbell finished the event in a fifth-place tie.

However, Campbell was not the Pride’s top individual finisher. Connor Brown carded a one-under par 71 Sunday to finish the 54-hole event in a tie for third at one-under par. Much like Campbell, Brown played the first nine holes at even-par before moving to three-under par through 13 holes after recording birdies on the 11th, 12th, and 13thholes.

Following his three straight birdies, Brown struggled on the par-4 14thand tailed a double bogey to drop two strokes before playing his final four holes at even par.

Davis Reynolds finished Sunday with an even-par 72 to finish in a 12th-place tie at five-over par while Zachary Swink struggled over the final round and finished with a three-over par 75 to finish in a 26th-place tie at nine-over par.

Troy Stribling, who found himself at 21-over par through 36 holes also posted an even-par final round and finished in 70th-place.

Austin Stout played as an individual and finished in a 78th-place tie.

The Pride will now have a 29-day break before returning to action when they open play at the Gordin Invitational in Columbus, Ohio.

