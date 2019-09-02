New News and Record HSXtra.com Top Ten High School Football Poll:Reidsville and Grimsley pay their rent/dues and maintain occupancy at the Top of the Poll

CLICK HERE for the post that details the News and Record’s HSXtra.com Top Ten High School Football Poll…..

Compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….Reidsville and Grimsley have been paying their dues and they are #1 and #2 again, in this week’s N&R High School Top Ten Poll….

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Morehead

2. GRIMSLEY

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 4 Eastern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 1-1

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 7 Page

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 2 Grimsley

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 7

Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: NR

Friday: Ragsdale

T7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 3-0

Last week: 9

Friday: At Raleigh Ravenscroft

T7. PAGE

Record: 0-2

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 3 Dudley

9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-0

Last week: 9

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-1

Last week: 6

Friday: High Point Central

DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (2-0), Ragsdale (1-1), Northeast Guilford (1-1).