New News and Record HSXtra.com Top Ten High School Football Poll:Reidsville and Grimsley pay their rent/dues and maintain occupancy at the Top of the Poll
CLICK HERE for the post that details the News and Record’s HSXtra.com Top Ten High School Football Poll…..
Compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….Reidsville and Grimsley have been paying their dues and they are #1 and #2 again, in this week’s N&R High School Top Ten Poll….
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 2-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Morehead
2. GRIMSLEY
Record: 2-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 4 Eastern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
Record: 1-1
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 7 Page
4. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 2 Grimsley
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 7
Friday: No. 9 Northwest Guilford
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: NR
Friday: Ragsdale
T7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 3-0
Last week: 9
Friday: At Raleigh Ravenscroft
T7. PAGE
Record: 0-2
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 3 Dudley
9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-0
Last week: 9
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-1
Last week: 6
Friday: High Point Central
DROPPED OUT: Ragsdale.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (2-0), Ragsdale (1-1), Northeast Guilford (1-1).
