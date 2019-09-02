Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/2-9/7/19:Football Friday at Southeast Guilford High School
Monday, September 02
No events scheduled
Tuesday, September 03
4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf Metro Conference Match-Page host Away
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Northern Guilford High School Away
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer East Forsyth High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer East Forsyth High School Home
Wednesday, September 04
4:45 PM Boys Middle School Soccer Guilford Middle School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey Page High School Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Southwest Guilford High School Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey Page High School Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Southwest Guilford High School Away
Thursday, September 05
4:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Watauga High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Page High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey East Chapel Hill High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Watauga High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey East Chapel Hill High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Southeast Guilford High School Home
Friday, September 06
6:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Friday Night Lights Meet Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Southeast Guilford High School Away
Saturday, September 07
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball Tri Match at Ardrey Kell vs. TBA Away
3:00 PM Northwest Youth Football (School)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.