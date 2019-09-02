Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/3-9/6/19:Football Friday Home vs. Northwest Guilford HS
09/03/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
09/03/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
09/04/19 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Ragsdale MINI BUS 8034 4:00PM
09/04/19 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 5:45 PM Piedmont Piedmont Classical High School
09/04/19 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Dudley SE Gymnasium
09/05/19 Thursday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference
09/05/19 Thursday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Burlington Williams SE Tennis Courts
09/05/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Western Guilford SE Gymnasium
09/05/19 Thursday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Dudley SE Soccer Facility
09/05/19 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Western Guilford SE Gymnasium
09/05/19 Thursday Football JV Men’s A 7:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
09/06/19 Friday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 6:00 PM TBA Friday Night Lights
09/06/19 Friday Football V Men’s H 7:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
