2019-2020 Greensboro College Pride Men’s Basketball Schedule Revealed

2019-2020 Pride Men’s Basketball Schedule Revealed

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Cantamessa announced the Pride’s 2019-2020 men’s basketball schedule Tuesday.

The 2019-2020 season will get underway for the Pride on Nov. 5 when they travel to NCAA Division I member Norfolk State University for an exhibition contest before hitting the road once again on Nov. 9 to take on Randolph College.

Following their match-up with the Wildcats, Greensboro will square off with their crosstown rivals from Guilford College at the Greensboro Coliseum at 7 p.m. The Pride will then host a familiar foe in Ferrum College on Nov. 20 before hosting Regent University for the first time in program history.

Over the next three games, Greensboro will travel to NCAA Division I members High Point University and Coastal Carolina University while welcoming Warren Wilson to the friendly confines of Hanes Gymnasium.

Greensboro will then travel to the Roger Taylor Invitational, hosted by N.C. Wesleyan College, where they will take on St. Andrews University and Southern Virginia University before returning home to begin USA South Athletic Conference play against LaGrange College and Brevard College just before the holiday break.

Following the break, Greensboro will have 15 conference games remaining in the season as William Peace University, Piedmont College, Pfeiffer University, Methodist University, Huntingdon College, and Averett University come to town before the Pride play host to the Battling Bishops of N.C. Wesleyan College for senior day on Feb. 22.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.