Elon Women’s Cross Country: Kemei Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named senior Scolasticah Kemei of the Elon University women’s cross country team as the NCAA Women’s Cross Country National Athlete of the Week as announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Kemei is the first Elon athlete to earn National Athlete of the Week honors during the cross country season. The Eldoret, Kenya, native was also named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week earlier today.

Kemei was recognized for her performance at the Elon Opener last Friday, August 30. She helped the Phoenix to the team title at the meet after winning individualist honors with her time of 14:10 in the women’s 4K. Elon won the team title with 56 points over intrastate foes North Carolina (59) and Campbell (62).

Elon returns to the course to compete at the JMU Invitational next Saturday, Sept. 14.