Elon Women’s Cross Country: Kemei Tabbed CAA Runner of the Week

RICHMOND, N.C. – Elon University women’s cross country senior Scolasticah Kemei was named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Runner of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Kemei won the women’s 4K race in the Phoenix’s season opener last Friday, August 30. The Eldoret, Kenya, native clocked a time of 14:10 in the race and helped the Phoenix women to the team title with 56 points over North Carolina (59) and Campbell (62).

Elon returns to the course to compete at the JMU Invitational next Saturday, Sept. 14.