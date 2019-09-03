Greensboro College Pride Women Top Bob Jones Behind Porcelli’s Two-Goal Performance

Pride Women Top Bob Jones Behind Porcelli’s Two-Goal Performance

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Anna Rae Porcelli scored two goals as the Greensboro College women’s soccer team defeated the Bruins of Bob Jones University Monday 5-1.

Porcelli gave Greensboro a one-goal lead in the sixth minute before Logan Schnabl extended the Pride advantage to 2-0 less than two minutes later.

Following the Schnabl goal, Greensboro kept their two-goal lead for the next 42 minutes before Porcelli cashed in a feed from Angela Niles to make the score 3-0.

However, the Pride did not stop there as Niles went on to find the back of the next in the 62ndminute to push the advantage to four goals before the Bruins scored their lone goal of the contest.

With Greensboro holding the three-goal advantage with just under five minutes to play, Isabella Cross put the icing on the cake for the Pride and helped them secure the four-goal victory.

“Today’s game was another great test for us. Bob Jones had some great midfield play which challenged us defensively. The team responded well in the second half and began to move the ball better which allowed us to be more successful in the final third.”

Kelsey Emrich made three saves and picked up the win in goal.

The Pride women will return to action Saturday when they travel to Southern Virginia University.